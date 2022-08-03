Andhra Pradesh: Last date to apply for APPGCET is August 5

Ambedkar University V-C urges students to prepare well

Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao on Wednesday asked all degree students and other eligible candidates to apply immediately for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)-2022 to secure admissions into post-graduation courses offered by various colleges under the university.

The last date was extended to August 5 as many students were unable to apply before the previous deadline of July 21, the V-C said at a press meet on the varsity campus at Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

Dr. Venkata Rao said that the university had state-of-the-art facilities which would help them excel at studies.

“This year, Yogi Vemana University of Kadapa is conducting the PGCET for all colleges. So, the students who wish to join Ambedkar University can apply for the entrance test as there are only two days left to upload the applications,” he added.

He said that the entrance tests for various courses would be conducted from September 3 to 11. “The university is giving utmost priority to quality and career-oriented education. We recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurobindo Pharma of Pydibhimavaram and Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited (NACL) of Etcherla. This would enable the students to get jobs immediately after completion of their internship,” said Dr. Venkata Rao.

“B.R. Ambedkar University is the only varsity out of six others established in 2008 to secure a NAAC-B Grade. The grade indicates the strong academic standards and infrastructure of the university which was only a postgraduate college till 2008. The recognition is expected to ensure 100% admissions in 43 programmes this year too,” said Dr. Venkata Rao.

University Registrar Ch. Rajendra Prasad, Arts College principal Biddika Addayya, former Registrar T. Kamaraju, and Dean (Exams) S. Uday Bhaskar were present at the press meet.