Andhra Pradesh

Last date of CUCET extended

The Central University of Odisha has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for admission in various under graduate, postgraduate and research programmes offered by it through CUCET 2020, till May 23.

In view of the lockdown, the university had earlier extended the last date from April 11 to April 25. Now it has further extended it to May 23 due to extended lockdown period.

Candidates can fill and submit the CUCET 2020 online application form available at www.cucetexam.in. The in-Charge Controller of Examinations of Central University of Odisha has urged students to expedite the process of submission well before the last date.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:39:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/last-date-of-cucet-extended/article31419135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY