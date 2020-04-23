Last date of CUCET extended

The Central University of Odisha has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for admission in various under graduate, postgraduate and research programmes offered by it through CUCET 2020, till May 23.
In view of the lockdown, the university had earlier extended the last date from April 11 to April 25. Now it has further extended it to May 23 due to extended lockdown period.
Candidates can fill and submit the CUCET 2020 online application form available at www.cucetexam.in. The in-Charge Controller of Examinations of Central University of Odisha has urged students to expedite the process of submission well before the last date.
