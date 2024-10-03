GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last date for submission of RIMC application form extended to October 10

Published - October 03, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMS), Dehradun, has extended the last date for submission of application form for the admission for boys and girls for the July 2025 term from September 30, 2024 to October 10, 2024. The entrance examination of the same will be held in December, 2024.

In a statement issued on October 3 (Thursday), Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said that the extension of date is on account of lesser number of candidates sitting for the RIMC entrance examinations, and requested the officials concerned to accept application forms received till October 10.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said interested candidates can submit their application forms in the Commission’s office, or send it via speed post/registered post on or before October 10.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:39 pm IST

