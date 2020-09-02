Last date for RIMC admission extended

VIJAYAWADA

02 September 2020 23:03 IST

Entrance exam, slated for Dec. 1 and 2, postponed

The entrance examination for the admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, which was scheduled to be held on December 1 and 2, has been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The last date for submission of application for the examination has also been extended to November 15.

A statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday said that the new dates would be announced later. Meanwhile, a waiver has been granted for submission of application forms without the academic certificates duly signed by the headmaster or principal, domicile certificate issued by respective State authorities (State domicile to be mentioned in the application form) and signature of the headmaster or principal on the form. However, the qualified candidates need to submit the above-mentioned dicuments to the respective States/UTs authorities at the time of viva-voce and also to the RIMC before viva-voce.

The APPSC has displayed on website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally selected for walking test and medical exam for the post of Forest Range Officer in AP Forest Service in 1:3 ratio, against 24 vacancies. The date, time and place of tests would be announced later, said a statement.