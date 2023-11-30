ADVERTISEMENT

Last date for payment of Intermediate exam fees in Andhra Pradesh extended

November 30, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the dates for remittance of examination fees for the first and second-year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates) or discontinued students of both general and vocational streams, for the ensuing examinations, scheduled to be held in March, 2024.

In a statement on November 30 (Thursday), BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur said that the last date for the payment of examination fee without fine for candidates is December 5, 2023, while December 6 is the last day for remittance into the BIE account by Principals through online transfer.

The last date for payment of fee with a fine of ₹1,000 for the candidates is December 15 and for the Principals, it is December 16, 2023.

Mr. Gaur said that the last dates for payment of examination fees would not be extended further.

