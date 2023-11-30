HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last date for payment of Intermediate exam fees in Andhra Pradesh extended

November 30, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the dates for remittance of examination fees for the first and second-year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates) or discontinued students of both general and vocational streams, for the ensuing examinations, scheduled to be held in March, 2024.

In a statement on November 30 (Thursday), BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur said that the last date for the payment of examination fee without fine for candidates is December 5, 2023, while December 6 is the last day for remittance into the BIE account by Principals through online transfer.

The last date for payment of fee with a fine of ₹1,000 for the candidates is December 15 and for the Principals, it is December 16, 2023.

Mr. Gaur said that the last dates for payment of examination fees would not be extended further.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.