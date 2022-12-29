ADVERTISEMENT

Last date for payment of Inter exam fee with fine extended

December 29, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The services for payment of Intermediate examination fees, recognition fees, DPC, affiliations and other student online services will not work from December 30 (Friday) evening to January 2 (Monday) morning, due to Application and Database Service Migration (SDC to Azure cloud), according to the information from the Project Manager, AP CFSS.

In a statement on Thursday, the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary said in view of the above, the last date for payment of the second year examination fees with a fine of ₹500 has been extended from January 2 to January 4. The chalans may be paid up to January 5 and the fees paid data of these candidates should be submitted on January 6 at the Regional Inspection Officers’ office. The due dates for other fees remain unchanged.

The Secretary said the due date for payment of affiliation fees for 2022-23 is also extended from December 31, 2022 to January 4, 2023. He said the RIOs and Principals across the state should take note of the changes and act accordingly.

