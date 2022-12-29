Last date for payment of Inter exam fee with fine extended

December 29, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The services for payment of Intermediate examination fees, recognition fees, DPC, affiliations and other student online services will not work from December 30 (Friday) evening to January 2 (Monday) morning, due to Application and Database Service Migration (SDC to Azure cloud), according to the information from the Project Manager, AP CFSS.

In a statement on Thursday, the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary said in view of the above, the last date for payment of the second year examination fees with a fine of ₹500 has been extended from January 2 to January 4. The chalans may be paid up to January 5 and the fees paid data of these candidates should be submitted on January 6 at the Regional Inspection Officers’ office. The due dates for other fees remain unchanged.

The Secretary said the due date for payment of affiliation fees for 2022-23 is also extended from December 31, 2022 to January 4, 2023. He said the RIOs and Principals across the state should take note of the changes and act accordingly.