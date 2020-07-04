Last date for AUCET and AUEET extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

Tentative schedule for the exams has been revised

Officials from Andhra University have extended the last date for the registration of applications to Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET 2020) and AU Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET 2020), due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, here on Saturday. The tentative schedule for the examinations has been revised.

Directorate of Admissions D.A. Naidu said that the last date for registration of online application of AUCET/AUEET-2020 is extended up to July 31, 2020 without fine and August 10, 2020 with a fine of ₹1,000 for AUCET and ₹1,500 for AUEET. He said that candidates can correct and upload the online applications between August 15 and 17. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website on August 25. Tentative date for the commencement of entrance tests is between September 7 and 9. For more details candidates can check www.audoa.in

