Last batch of 1,200 migrants at Sri City leave for home

More than 1,200 migrant workers employed in Sri City left for their native places in different States. The process started on May 21 and the last batch left on Sunday morning.

Sri City employed 2,000 guest workers, hailing from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, in construction work at various industries. Special buses with 50% capacity were arranged to take them to the Chittoor railway station, from where they boarded the Shramik Special trains to reach their home.

They will undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and home quarantine for a similar period later. Each of the workers was provided a kit containing snacks, drinking water, hand sanitiser, a T Shirt and a cap.

“I have been working here for the past two years. I used to go home once in two months, but had to stay back for a long time due to the lockdown. We are thankful to Sri City management for helping us reach home,” says Ved Prakash Singh from Krishi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.