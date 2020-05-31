Andhra Pradesh

Last batch of 1,200 migrants at Sri City leave for home

Migrant workers at Sri City ready to be ferried to the Chittoor railway station by buses on Sunday.

Migrant workers at Sri City ready to be ferried to the Chittoor railway station by buses on Sunday.  

They were employed in construction work

More than 1,200 migrant workers employed in Sri City left for their native places in different States. The process started on May 21 and the last batch left on Sunday morning.

Sri City employed 2,000 guest workers, hailing from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, in construction work at various industries. Special buses with 50% capacity were arranged to take them to the Chittoor railway station, from where they boarded the Shramik Special trains to reach their home.

They will undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and home quarantine for a similar period later. Each of the workers was provided a kit containing snacks, drinking water, hand sanitiser, a T Shirt and a cap.

“I have been working here for the past two years. I used to go home once in two months, but had to stay back for a long time due to the lockdown. We are thankful to Sri City management for helping us reach home,” says Ved Prakash Singh from Krishi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:56:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/last-batch-of-1200-migrants-at-sri-city-leave-for-home/article31718237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY