Largest walkathon for industrial safety in Sri City sets a record

All units in the industrial hub completed a decade of zero accident operations by December 2019

Sri City, the largest functional industrial hub in the State, found a place in the India Book of Records for conducting, what is believed to be the largest walkathon, laying stress on industrial safety.

Attended by a whopping 5,867 participants - ranging from senior managers to workers representing the industry - the event on Wednesday was conducted by Sri City management, in association with HR Forum, the various industrial units and the State government, stressing upon the importance of industrial safety. In over a decade of its formation, Sri City had not registered a single incident wherein compromise of industrial safety led to fatalities.

Much before the day broke, the participants gathered in rows and blocks, as is the norm stipulated by the record feat organisers. At 7, Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Sivakumar Reddy, Development Commissioner Muthu Raj and Deputy Superintendent of Police B.H. Vimala Kumari waved the flag in unison, signalling the start of the walkathon.

The participants carried placards and shouted slogans on safety, drawing the attention of those in the workplace. At the end of the walkathon that covered a distance of 4 km, Vivek Nair, jury from the India Book of Records, declared it the largest rally for industrial safety, breaking the previous record with 4,000 participants covering a distance of 3 km. Mr. Sannareddy expressed overwhelming delight at so many participants coming together for a cause.

“All Sri City units deserve a pat for completing a decade of zero accident operations by Dec 2019”, said Mr. Sivakumar Reddy. Rising Star Mobiles India Limited stood first with the highest turnout, followed by Isuzu and IMOP.