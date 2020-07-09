Largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in Guntur

A massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the district prompted the district administration to declare more containment zones. The district recorded 327 positive cases on Thursday, the largest single-day spike so far, including 185 in Guntur city.
District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar announced 14 more containment zones comprising many residential areas in the city like Brodiepet, Lakshmipuram, Srinagar Colony and many localities on Amaravathi Road.
A section of business community is the worst affected with 40 cases recorded in two lanes of Brodiepet and the entire area has been barricaded on all four sides.
The wholesale and retail associations have announced that shops would be kept open till 12 noon from Friday on alternate days.
Surveillance teams
The Collector, who convened a meeting of the core committee with Joint Collectors and DMHO, said that surveillance teams would be pressed into service to identify all symptomatic patients. Data gleaned by passive surveillance would be used to trace all possible suspects and option would be given to those who seek home quarantine.
Cases were recorded in all mandals, with Mangalagiri topping the list with 20 cases.
“Efforts should be to trace, test and treat all possible suspects. Now, we have data flowing in continually from many sources and effort should be made to use the data effectively. So far, we have done well in containment but now we have to focus on medical management of the disease,” said the Collector.
