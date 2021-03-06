Large number of liquor bottles seized in Vizag

Police recovered a large number of liquor bottles that were allegedly being transported to an unknown location, at Kancharapalem area in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Friday.

However, the people transporting the liquor managed to escape, police said. The case has been handed over to the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (SEB) V. Ajitha said they are yet to ascertain further details in the case, such as the identity of the persons transporting the liquor and the destination.

The accused were reportedly shifting over 1,700 liquor bottles worth ₹4 lakh in a car and an auto-rickshaw.

Meanwhile, former MLA and senior BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged the involvement of several YSR Congress Party leaders of the 47th Ward (Zone V) in the case. He also requested the State Election Commissioner to initiate action and disqualify them from contesting the elections.