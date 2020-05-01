Lapses in paddy procurement in Krishna district irk CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday gave a piece of his mind to officials of the Agriculture Department, and expressed concern over reports of a portion of paddy being exempted from procurement in Krishna district.

“I am disappointed as such incidents are happening in the district where we, the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP, are residing. I ask the officers not to spare the guilty in such cases and punish them severely. I don’t want to see any farmer suffer in these difficult times. I don’t want to see any farmer throwing his produce on the road, and these sights have become too familiar in the previous government,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Processing units

At a review meeting on agriculture and agro processing units, he asked the officials to explore the possibility of setting up mango, banana, and tomato processing plants. He also asked them to set up agriculture advisory boards in every district.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be made fully functional with Internet and power facilities, he said, and also sought efficient market intelligence for each crop, the details of which should be shared with the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu was present.