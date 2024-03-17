GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lapses in crowd management cause inconvenience at Praja Galam meeting

Many dignitaries complain of facing difficulties in reaching the venue

March 17, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chilakaluripeta

Sambasiva Rao M.
Huge turnout at the Praja Gaklam meeting of the TDP, JSP-BJP combine at Boppudi near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday.

Huge turnout at the Praja Gaklam meeting of the TDP, JSP-BJP combine at Boppudi near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Praja Galam, the first joint public meeting of the TDP, JSP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh after the regional parties joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held at Boppudi village near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on March 17 (Sunday) saw a huge crowd. However, the lapses in traffic and crowd management came to the fore, causing inconvenience to the dignitaries and the public at the venue.

A huge crowd thronged the meeting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared dias with TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan after 10 years.

Many people complained that they found it difficult to reach the venue and blamed it on poor traffic management. Even though the State government has reportedly deployed around 5,000 police personnel for the meeting they failed to navigate the vehicles smoothly, causing inconvenience to the dignitaries including former Ministers, MLAs and others. 

The vehicles and crowd were moving towards the venue on the National Highway on both sides when the Prime Minister was delivering speech at the dias. At the end of the meeting, the police started diverting the vehicles at different places on the national highway. Some dignitaries observed that even as the different galleries were set up for various sections such as VIP gallery, general audience gallery and others, there was no proper monitoring and management of these galleries.

Referring to the huge turnout, Mr. Modi said, “It seems the people have taken two oaths—electing the NDA at the Centre and dethrone the corrupt government in Andhra Pradesh.”

