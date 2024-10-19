ADVERTISEMENT

Lanka Dinakar takes over as 20-Point Programme Chairman

Updated - October 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dinakar says he will strive for implementation of the programme’s objectives in line with the State government’s Vision-2047

V. Raghavendra

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar being felicitated by party leaders after he took over as 20-Point Programmme Chairman, at the Secretariat on Saturday.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar took charge as Chairman of the 20-Point Programme at the Secretariat, near here, on October 19 (Saturday).

On the occasion, Mr. Dinakar said he would strive for the implementation of its objectives in line with the State government’s Vision-2047 under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

He observed that the benefits of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) did not reach the targeted sections during the period 2019-24 as the then State government had resorted to large-scale diversion of funds.

The present government in Andhra Pradesh was focusing on making the most of the CSS, he said.

Mr. Dinakar further said he would also give priority to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as per the NITI Aayog guidelines. He expressed confidence that India would become a $5 trillion economy under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The double-engine government in Andhra Pradesh would take the State forward with equal importance to welfare and development, he added.

BJP leaders N. Madhukar and P. Nagabhushanam were among those present.

