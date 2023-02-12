Language should not be imposed or blindly opposed, says Venkaiah Naidu

February 12, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that no language should be imposed on anyone. “But, you will be the loser if you blindly oppose a language,” he added.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of scholar and writer Mudivarthy Kondamacharyulu and the launch event of a book on noted historian Mallampalli Somasekhara Sarma at the ongoing 33rd Vijayawada Book Festival at Government Polytechnic College here, he stressed the need to protect one’s mother tongue.

“This ‘mummy- daddy’ culture should go, and children should be encouraged to speak their mother tongue,” he said and insisted that the children should be made to learn their mother tongue first, followed by other regional languages and then proceed to learn English. “It is not the government’s responsibility alone to promote the mother tongue,” he added.

“When I was in Tamil Nadu recently, some people complained about language being imposed. No language should be imposed. But, one will only lose opportunities if a language is blindly opposed,” he said. “I first learnt Telugu and then Hindi, which gave me country-wide recognition. Later, I learnt English too,” Mr. Venkaiah said.

“It is my request to all the people to learn their mother tongue before learning other languages,” he said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said such book festivals are necessary for the society and asked the organisers to take such festivals to towns and rural areas so that more people can have access. He said book exhibitions also introduce new books and authors to the society. They contribute to the development of language and enlighten society, he added.

He said books are for the brain what exercise is for the body and the value of a printed word will never decrease even in the digital era.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu visited Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Yanamalakuduru and inaugurated a robotic surgery facility at Prashanth Hospital in the city.