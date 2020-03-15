Language losing primacy after advent of computers in life: Jasti Chelameswar

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 March 2020 00:04 IST

‘Movement against Hindi due to apprehension over its domination’

Retired judge of the Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar released ‘Sahiti Sowrabham,’ a compilation of literary articles in Telugu and Hindi written by A.P. Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, here on Saturday.

Justice Chelameswar complimented Prof. Lakshmi Prasad for striking a productive balance between literature and politics.

He had successfully made literature his way of life and became a bridge between Telugu and Hindi, he said. Justice Chalameswar expressed his concern over language losing its primacy after computers began dominating all walks of life. Recalling the movement against Hindi in the past, he said it was not against the language but apprehensions over its domination. Learning languages would enrich life.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said he took up Hindi translation as a means of comparative study in literature. He expressed happiness in having a number of disciples in the nook and corner of the world to spread his views. He vowed to continue his endeavour in literature balancing it with politics.

The book released was organised by Lok Nayak Foundation at the Hindi Bhavan of Andhra University.

Professors Chandu Subba Rao and M. Mutyala Naidu introduced the books.

K.V. Prasad participated.