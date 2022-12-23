Language key to development and prosperity of mankind, says former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

December 23, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Language is key to the development and prosperity of mankind. It is no less important than breathing to stay alive, says former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day World Telugu Writers’ Conference here on Friday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu underscored the role of writers in society.

“Literature is a vehicle for cultural transmission. We need to protect our language and culture to be able to pass them down to the next generations,” he said, holding parents largely responsible for neglect of Telugu language.

Pointing to the fact that Telugu language was remarkably well attuned to the Andhra way of life and the local value system, he insisted that English, or any other language, cannot be used to describe these concepts and thoughts.

“English is incapable of expressing these values because the connotations will not be the same,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, adding that family role of transmitting the Telugu language and culture had been severely weakened.

“The governments can only formulate policies, but without people’s active participation, it is not possible to give Telugu the place it so richly deserves,” he maintained.

Referring to the age-old songs, customs and traditions that had enriched the Telugu language, he said all of them “are teetering on the brink of extinction.”

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu urged people, especially parents, to encourage their children to speak their mother tongue by setting an example and speaking the language at home. To encourage and promote the language, certain fundamental steps need to be taken, he said, adding that primary among them included primary education for all children in the mother tongue and use of Telugu (in case of Andhra Pradesh) as administrative language.

“The judiciary should also embrace this rule by using only mother tongue in all its verdicts and hearings,” he said.

Imparting courses in technical education in the mother tongue would go a long way in achieving the goal, he said, adding that most importantly, everybody should speak in their mother tongue at home.

Referring to people who had pursued their education in their mother tongue and had worked in high positions, he cited the examples of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, and said he also had gone to a Telugu medium school.

Lamenting decline in moral values in modern times, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said in the past, politicians were assessed on the basis of their character, calibre and capacity, while these traits today were replaced by evils such as caste, cash and criminality.

Honorary president of the World Telugu Writers’ Association Mandali Buddha Prasad and others were on the dais.