Landslips on Tirumala ghat road

The second ghat road leading to the sacred hill abode of Lord Venkateswara experienced landslips at several places in the wee hours on Monday.
The town, which was recuperating from the impact of cyclone Nivar, was further pounded with heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Burevi that followed in quick succession.
Huge chunks of soil along with sizeable boulders fell on the road at the 20th kilometer. Fortunately, there were no casualities as the ghat road normally remains closed between 12.00 midnight and 3.00 am.
The engineering personnel immediately swung into action and cleared the debris.
This apart, instances of felling of tress along the ghat road, and at a couple of places atop the town were also reported.
