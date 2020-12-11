Andhra PradeshTirumala 11 December 2020 00:47 IST
Comments
Landslip near Silathoranam at Tirumala
Updated: 11 December 2020 00:47 IST
The outer ring road that is nearing completion here on Thursday experienced a massive landslip a couple of hundred metres away from Silathoranam, the natural rock arch formation.
The incessant rains that pounded the hill town till a couple of days back are believed to have loosened/eroded the soil beneath the rocky formations and triggered the landslide.
Huge chunks of earth along with giant boulders fell on the road from a height of 25-30 feet. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the incident reportedly took place in the early hours.
The engineering personnel engaged an earthmover to clear the debris.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...