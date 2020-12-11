Andhra Pradesh

Landslip near Silathoranam at Tirumala

Debris that fell on the outer ring road under construction following landslide at Tirumala on Thursday.
The outer ring road that is nearing completion here on Thursday experienced a massive landslip a couple of hundred metres away from Silathoranam, the natural rock arch formation.

The incessant rains that pounded the hill town till a couple of days back are believed to have loosened/eroded the soil beneath the rocky formations and triggered the landslide.

Huge chunks of earth along with giant boulders fell on the road from a height of 25-30 feet. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the incident reportedly took place in the early hours.

The engineering personnel engaged an earthmover to clear the debris.

