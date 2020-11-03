Landslides: expert team inspects temple

VIJAYAWADA

03 November 2020 00:28 IST

An expert team of engineers and geologists inspected Indrakeeladri hill area at the Kanakadurga temple here on Monday.

The team inspected the recent landslide site and other locations to assess the possibility of further landslides in the future. The team also assessed the durability of the wire mesh installed nearly 10 years ago to avoid landslides and stop boulders from rolling down on to the ghat road.

The team held discussions with the engineers of the Endowments Department and an action plan will be prepared. Two incidents of landslides occured recently following continuous rains.

Advertising

Advertising