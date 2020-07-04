Landowners oppose distribution of pattas in Pasupula

KURNOOL

04 July 2020

Decks cleared for payment of compensation, says Municipal Commissioner

Landowners in Pasupula and Rudravaram mandals in Kurnool district on Saturday launched an agitation asking the State government to make payment for the land it had acquired from them for house-site pattas to be distributed on July 8.

The payment for some of the landowners was not received as the process got delayed in the Legislative Council and now it had been approved by the government also, hence there should not be any apprehensions on the farmers getting proper compensation for the lands acquired from them, Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji told the protesters.

“We will not distribute pattas pertaining to your lands if the payment is not made by July 8. You can come and stop the distribution process,” he said while trying to pacify them.

More than 1.87 lakh people will benefit from the house-site pattas and a few of the beneficiaries would get flats in the Tidco Housing Colonies under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme across the district.

The State government had procured 3,898 acres out of the targeted 4,000 acres in Kurnool district. Officials have converted the land parcels into 941 layouts for which it had sanctioned ₹80 crore in the first phase and ₹111 crore for leveling the lands and rocky terrain.