‘Land Titling Act on the anvil’

The State is most likely to witness at least two major changes the way land registrations are made and investments are executed. The government will be coming up with a ‘Land Titling Act’ and will be issuing permanent titles, instead of the existing ‘prescription titles.’

This apart, in an innovative investment model, the State will be taking equity in the industries at the time setting them up instead of giving mere subsidies, according to Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Kallam said, “Land records in the State are in a mess. We are coming up with the Land Titling Act in a couple of months and will be going for an overall survey of land using satellite-linked rovers and base registration offices. The Act will be a game changer. Over 11,000 surveyors will be hired soon for the purpose.”

Under the new system, the government will stand guarantee for the proposed permanent land title, which means that the owner will be compensated for the loss in case it fails to stand judicial scrutiny.

The changes will substantially reduce civil disputes, Mr. Kallam said.

The government apparently has taken a serious view of the liberal subsidies and heavily subsidised land given to unyielding industries. Instead of subsidies, the government plans to ease the investment burden of the industries by indulging in equity participation. “The new process will ensure sure shot income and at the same time, benefit the government. We are already working on it and will make a notable announcement soon,” the Principal Advisor said.

Amul plant in Ongole?

Detailing on the novel ways in which the government’s flagship programme Navaratnalu is executed, Mr. Ajeya Kallam said the government is working with a bunch of corporates to make socially and economically disadvantaged sections partners in businesses.

“Amul is coming forward to set up a plant in Ongole where farmers, SCs/STs and other backward sections will be made business partners. They have evaluated land and other aspects. We are positive about the outcome,” he said.

The YSR Cheyuta programme under which ₹75,000 help is promised to SCs/ STs and other women of weaker sections who have crossed 45 years, will be integrated in the business model for consistent income.