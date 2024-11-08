Land survey for expansion of Konaseema national highway to begin from November 11

AMALAPURAM

The Departments of Roads and Buildings, Revenue, and Rural Water Supply will carry out a fresh land survey from November 11 to acquire land for the expansion of National Highway 216E, proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Ravulapalem and Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The estimated distance proposed for the expansion of the national highway is nearly 30 km, in an area nestled between the canals of the Godavari river and coconut groves.

At a review meeting held here on Thursday (November 7), with the officials of the NHAI and other departments, Joint Collector T. Nishanthi directed them to complete the land survey within two weeks, identifying government land, private land and the government facilities such as electricity poles, and drinking water pipelines existing in the proposed stretch and the availability of government land along the irrigation canals.

The expansion of the road has been proposed in four mandals — Ambajipeta, Kothapeta, Ainavalli and Ravulapalem. The Department of Survey authorities have been told to provide the survey data to identify the government land along the banks of the irrigation canals during the land survey.

Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer B. Ramu, RWS Superintending Engineer C.H.N.V. Krishna Reddy, Water Resources Divisional Engineer B. Srinivasa Rao, National Highways EE E. Srinivasulu, RDOs K. Madhavi, P. Srikar and other officials were present.

