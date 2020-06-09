Land survey, digitisation of records in A.P. soon

GUNTUR

09 June 2020 00:05 IST

CM wants it to happen in three phases at village secretariat level

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey in three phases and digitise the findings.

At a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the comprehensive land survey would be taken up at the village secretariat level and the data would be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication.

The officials explained to the CM the need for the survey due to the lack of digitisation. Mobile courts would be pressed into service to address any disputes or problems, they said.

The data would be stored at different locations and encrypted to avoid manipulation.

In digitised mode, transfer and sale of land would be easy and the auto mutation process would bring in transparency into the transactions showing land ownership details. The officials showed the working of Karn’s networking and how it would avoid duplication.

The CM had given the nod and asked them to take up the survey on a priority basis and take it up in three phases. The teams should be fanned out with mandal as a unit, he said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, the Principal Secretary, Land and Endowments, Usha Rani and other officials participated in the meeting.