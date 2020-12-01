Land soon for Vedic varsity in Srikakulam

Collector discusses issues with Chinna Jeeyar

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Monday assured Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of handing over a site for construction of a Vedic university at Tarlikonda of Kotabommali mandal in the district.

He said that 209.84 acres of land would be physically handed over to the university authorities very soon after a survey.

Along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, he reviewed the issues in the identification and allocation of land.

Earlier, BJP Tekkali in charge Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar and other local leaders accorded a traditional welcome to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy who made a sudden visit to pursue the university construction and other issues.

Mr. Udaybhaskar said that the construction of the university was the need of the hour to protect Indian culture and tradition.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy told the officials and leaders that the construction of the university would be completed in a couple of years with the wholehearted support extended by officials, including Collector J. Nivas and Sub-Collector Suraj Dhananjay.