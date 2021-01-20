Land resurvey will help steer clear of litigations: Krishna Das

‘Survey of India roped in for its effective implementation’

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Tuesday said the government had allocated ₹1,000 crore to solve the contentious land issues and steer clear of the litigations.

Speaking at the function organised to distribute house site pattas at the ZP High School in Vedurukuppam mandal of Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Chittoor district, Mr. Krishna Das said the resurvey of lands would help the government stay ahead of times and ensure transparency.

“The government has tied up with the Survey of India for implementing the project in an effective manner,” he said.

Referring to the “path-breaking strides” made by the government through its flagship schemes such as Amma Vodi, English medium education, Nadu-Nedu, and Vasathi Deevena, the Minister said the State would stay committed to its welfare-oriented approach.

Prohibition

Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swamy said the beneficiaries could exercise the option of getting a house constructed at the plot allotted to them. He reiterated the government’s commitment to impose prohibition as it believed that alcoholism shattered the lives of families.

District Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta announced the plan to extend house plots to 2.55 lakh beneficiaries.

Chittoor MP N. Reddeppa, Thamballapalle MLA P. Dwarakanath Reddy, Joint Collectors D. Markandeyulu (Revenue) and B. Rajasekhar (Welfare), and Project Director (Housing) Padmanabham took part.