Land resurvey in pilot villages to end litigations

Land parcel maps being validated on the ground

The court litigations, tiff over fixing the fence are all set become a thing of past, once the ongoing comprehensive resurvey of agricultural land is completed.

The State government has undertaken the exercise with the objective of eliminating the grey areas between the registers and the actual field situation, in terms of extent and nature of the land.

The resurvey has reached a crucial phase in the pilot villages across the State.

Narasingapuram in Chandragiri mandal, Jamal Palle in Gudipala mandal and Ramapuram in Thamballapalle mandal have been chosen as the pilot villages for Tirupati, Chittoor and Madanapalle revenue divisions respectively. The ryotwari villages are chosen in such a way that they have limited number of pattadars and no endowments or Inam lands, to ensure the survey goes on in a hassle-free manner.

As many as 156 land parcel maps (LPMs) of Narasingapuram village have been generated and brought to the field for ground validation. The village has 310 pattadars in an extent of 234.56 acres.

After the drone survey, the 234.56 acres have been converted to 156 land parcels as part of the exercise. Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupati) V. Kanaka Narasa Reddy, accompanied by Assistant Director (Survey Settlement and Land Records) Jaya Raj, survey inspector Latha, deputy inspector Raghavaiah and Chandragiri Tahsildar Venkateswarlu, interacted with a group of farmers regarding the exercise on Thursday.

When confronted with difference on land extent, the farmers understood the fact. “The farmers have been assuming figures all these years, but they are shown the actual extent of land they have with the help of technology,” said Mr. Narasa Reddy.

For the sake of ‘tech-averse’ farmers, the officials even resorted to the traditional practice of chain-link survey to prove their point. Once the process is completed by September 10, the actual figures will be published, objections called for and final settlement arrived with the farmers. The beneficiaries will get new passbooks and title deeds after October 31.

Based on the success of the pilot project, the same will be replicated across the State to eliminate land litigation, once and for all.