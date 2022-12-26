Land resurvey completed in 41 villages in Anantapur district, says Collector

December 26, 2022 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The YSRCP government’s permanent land rights and land protection scheme, ‘YSR Jaganna Sashvata Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha Scheme’ was launched two years ago under which the resurvey of land and revenue records of 41 villages in 13 mandals was completed in the last eight to nine months in the Anantapur district.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan told media persons on Saturday that the resurvey was done using state-of-the-art technology.

“The government has launched an effort to survey public and private properties, including the ‘gramakanthams’ (village habitations), and public and private properties in the urban areas. These village sites and municipal lands are being surveyed for the first time,” she added.

After the formal district-level launch in five constituencies in the district, more than 60% of ‘Bhu Hakku Patrams’ (land rights documents) have been distributed, the Collector said.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Survey of India on December 21, 2020. The scheme implementing agency is working in tandem with other departments like the Revenue, Survey, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Registration for this work.

According to Ms. Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, the final Record of Rights (ROR) was completed for 41 villages and gramkanthams. Resurvey was done for 23,369 private accounts and 26,592 private land parcels. As per the data provided by the Collector, documentation of 41 Villages Personal Information Register is completed (bilingual completed), and corrections were made to 6,726 accounts.

A Mobile Magistrate headed by Deputy Tahsildar has been deputed for each mandal to resolve grievances. “If any farmer faces any issue, they may send representation to Tahsildar, RDO or the Collector,” she said.