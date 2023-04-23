Land resurvey completed in 2,000 villages in A.P., says Minister

April 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Revenue and Stamps Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday said that the resurvey of land has been completed in 2,000 revenue villages across the State.

Mr. Prasada Rao, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and MP Margani Bharat, and Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday inaugurated the Rythu Bharosa Kendra, Panchayat Secretariat and the Tahsildar office in Gopalapuram mandal in East Godavari district. The three government buildings have been built with a ₹1.5-crore grant.

“The land resurvey is being done for the first time since Independence. The reforms in land registration will make the process more transparent,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government is sanctioning houses within 90 days from the date of receiving the application from an eligible family.