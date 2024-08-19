GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Land resurvey’ by YSRCP govt. a total farce, says K. Atchannaidu

Published - August 19, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

A ‘land resurvey’ that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) claimed to have conducted across the State while it was in power from 2019 to 2024 was nothing but a complete farce, and only served to ruin the system of land administration, Agriculture Minister and TDP leader K. Atchannaidu said on Monday.

“The sordid state of affairs was evident from the huge number of complaints related to land disputes pouring in at the TDP’s public grievance redressal programmes, wherein Ministers, MLAs and party leaders personally heard the woes of the people,” Mr. Atchannaidu said while addressing the media at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

“The YSRCP treated the State as its fiefdom and the land mafia had a free run with the blessing of YSRCP leaders,” the Minister said. “Together, they encroached lands across the State and did not spare inherited properties, and the land disputes aggravated due to the much-hyped land resurvey,” he added.

“As people have been tied up in knots over claims and counterclaims on the ownership of the lands, the government will be organising ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ at the village-level. We are firm on exposing the land scams that occurred in the past five years, which has prompted the corrupt officials to burn key files in connivance with the land grabbers,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

The Minister said files containing information about the compensation claimed to be paid to the people displaced by the Polavaram project were also burnt to erase evidence of corruption.

“Similarly, files of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were burnt to cover up misdeeds in its administration. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of these incidents and no culprit will be let off the hook,” Mr. Atchannaidu added.

