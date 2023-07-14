Land reforms will have a positive impact on people, says A.P. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

July 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The land reforms initiated by the YSRCP government in the last four years would have a remarkable impact on the lives of people, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps, said on July 14 (Friday).

Addressing the media at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district, Mr. Prasada Rao said the reforms included comprehensive land resurvey, removal of dotted and Inam lands from the prohibited 22A list, granting pattas on Lanka lands, and giving complete rights to the original assignees who were enjoying assigned lands for more than 20 years.

Mr. Prasada Rao said the resurvey of the lands offered a solution to more than 80% of land disputes. “The land resurvey gives clarity on the landholdings, removes litigations in the courts, and empower people to produce evidence in the court to defend their legal rights,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said more than 2.06 lakh acres of dotted lands were removed from the 22A list. The process of verification process to prove ownership was also simplified, he added.

Sale rights

The government had given sale rights over house sites to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries who were in possession of the sites for more than 10 years. The Minister said that 1.61 lakh acres of Inam lands were removed from the 22A list, benefitting 1.13 lakh people. The Lanka lands measuring 9,600 acres were stabilised by granting pattas, the Minister said.

These apart, the government had given sale rights over assigned lands. “A total of 33.29 lakh acres have been assigned to 19.21 lakh beneficiaries. Of the total extent, 27.41 lakh acres belonging to 15.21 lakh beneficiaries are eligible for sale rights at present,” Mr. Prasada Rao said.

The Minister further said that the Cabinet had ratified certain findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the land scam in Visakhapatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.