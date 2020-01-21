Land reforms official lands in ACB net

An authorised officer of the land reforms wing in Krishna district was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a petitioner.

The officer, Dasari Prasanti, was found accepting the bribe in cash in her chamber in the Collectorate for doing a favour over a piece of land.

“Ms. Prasanti has demanded ₹6 lakh bribe from the petitioner, Meka Rama Lingeswar Reddy, to not issue notices under the land ceiling guidelines over the land in Krishna district,” ACB Vijayawada Division ASP K.M. Maheswar Raju told mediapersons.

Mr. Reddy had applied to the land reforms wing, claiming that the piece of land belonging to him in Krishna district did not violate the land ceiling guidelines.

“Preliminary investigation has established that Ms. Prasanti has accepted the bribe in her chamber. The cash, ₹3 lakh, has been seized and investigation is on,” said Mr. Maheswar Raju.