Land reforms in Andhra Pradesh are historic, says Minister Peddireddi

November 25, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Energy, Mines and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy termed the ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu-Hakku & Bhu-Raksha’ programme as historic, claiming that it would bring about a permanent solution to long-pending land disputes.

The Minister made the remarks while launching the distribution of land documents among the beneficiaries of the scheme at Ambedkar Bhavan on Friday.

Stating that land reforms were being done after a hundred years, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal was to ensure protection of public property from encroachments.

“This historic decision of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stands as an example for the rest of the country. Unfortunately, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unable to do anything even after being Chief Minister for fourteen years,” he said.

“On top of that, the opposition has launched a vicious campaign alleging that we are acquiring land under the guise of this government scheme. We will be providing authentic passbooks to everyone in a hassle-free manner,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that in Chittoor district, until now, passbooks and maps were readied in 134 villages. “We will complete the resurvey in the rest of the villages by next April. We are also issuing land rights to the houses in the villages,” the Minister said.

“All the assurances given by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy have been included in the two-page manifesto. The Chief Minister is credited with implementing 98.44% of the election promises. Mr. Naidu had prepared a manifesto with 600 promises only to later deceive the public. But, all the parties and a section of the media in the State are trying to make Mr. Naidu the Chief Minister again,” the Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Collector M. Hari Narayanan, district MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials were present.

