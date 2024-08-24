ADVERTISEMENT

Land grabbing was the order of the day in 2019-24: BJP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

Published - August 24, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Anaparthy MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy addressing press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said land grabbing was rampant during the past five years as the mafia had a free run with the tacit support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party’s Varadhi programme here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said encroachment of land was nothing new, but the scale of land grabbing that happened with the support of YSRCP leaders, some of whom were part of the then government, was unprecedented.

A large number of the grievance petitions received by the BJP leaders pertained to land disputes. The party was committed to sorting out these issues. If necessary, the elected representatives would personally intervene and meet the officials concerned at the Secretariat, he added.

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that grievance cells had become redundant during the previous government and that these cells would be revived. BJP State disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana, official spokesperson R.D. Wilson and Varadhi coordinator K. Dileep was present.

