Land grabbing was the order of the day in 2019-24: BJP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

BJP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said land grabbing was rampant during the past five years as the mafia had a free run with the tacit support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party’s Varadhi programme here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said encroachment of land was nothing new, but the scale of land grabbing that happened with the support of YSRCP leaders, some of whom were part of the then government, was unprecedented.

A large number of the grievance petitions received by the BJP leaders pertained to land disputes. The party was committed to sorting out these issues. If necessary, the elected representatives would personally intervene and meet the officials concerned at the Secretariat, he added.

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that grievance cells had become redundant during the previous government and that these cells would be revived. BJP State disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana, official spokesperson R.D. Wilson and Varadhi coordinator K. Dileep was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.