GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land grabbing was the order of the day in 2019-24: BJP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

Published - August 24, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Anaparthy MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy addressing press conference in Vijayawada on Friday.

Anaparthy MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy addressing press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said land grabbing was rampant during the past five years as the mafia had a free run with the tacit support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party’s Varadhi programme here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said encroachment of land was nothing new, but the scale of land grabbing that happened with the support of YSRCP leaders, some of whom were part of the then government, was unprecedented.

A large number of the grievance petitions received by the BJP leaders pertained to land disputes. The party was committed to sorting out these issues. If necessary, the elected representatives would personally intervene and meet the officials concerned at the Secretariat, he added.

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that grievance cells had become redundant during the previous government and that these cells would be revived. BJP State disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana, official spokesperson R.D. Wilson and Varadhi coordinator K. Dileep was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.