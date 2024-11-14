Land-grabbing: new Act proposes special courts with powers of Civil Court, 14 years imprisonment and fine of up to market price of property

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on November 14 (Thursday) introduced a Bill in the Legislative Assembly, seeking to enact the ‘Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 2024’.

In the run-up to the elections, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had vowed to put an end to the land-grabbing menace in the State.

Introducing the Bill, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps A. Satya Prasad said, “On conviction of land grabbing, the Bill proposes punishment of imprisonment for 10 years to 14 years and a fine that may extend to the market value of the property.”

Mr. Satya Prasad said, “Land grabbing remains a pressing issue in the State, causing severe hardship to numerous landowners. Rapid urbanisation, commercialisation and industrialisation are the primary catalysts for this trend. Despite legal safeguards provided by the State by enacting the A.P. Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 1982, the alarming increase in the land-grabbing cases poses a serious threat to the landowners, causing apprehension of insecurity.”

The Bill also proposed for establishment of special courts by the State government, in concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The judges for these special courts should be a Sessions Judge or a District Judge before his or her appointment.

The special courts might either suo motu, or on application made by any person, or any officer authorised by the District Collector, take cognisance of the alleged land grabbing. Furthermore, these special courts would have all the powers of a Civil Court. The investigation officer to be appointed for inquiry into the allegations must be of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Minister said that the government had noticed certain attempts made by persons operating individually or in groups to grab either by force or by deceit, or otherwise, lands belonging to the government, Public Sector Undertakings, local authorities, religious or charitable institutions, or Endowments, including Wakf, as well as private individuals.

“The land grabbers are setting up fictitious claims and indulging in large-scale and fraudulent sale of land through unscrupulous real estate dealers, or otherwise,” the Minister observed.

As public order was adversely affected by such unlawful activities, it was felt necessary to provide a more comprehensive legal framework to curb them by enacting a more stringent law, he explained. “Hence, the government proposes to bring a stringent Act into force by repealing the existing one,” Mr. Satya Prasad said.

Apart from declaring land-grabbing as unlawful, the government proposed to prohibit land grabbing not only in the “urban and urbanisable areas” but also in the rural areas as the cost of land was soaring.

He said the new Act proposed severe penalty for land grabbing. To effectively implement the Act, and for the purpose of providing speedy inquiry and trial of cases in respect of ownership and title to, or lawful possession of the land grabbed, the special courts would be set up.