Land grabbers will not be spared, warns Vijaya Sai

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 19:58 IST

Vizag will become Executive Capital soon, reiterates the MP

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that if anyone tries to encroach the government lands in Visakhapatnam district, they will not be spared.

Addressing the media during a programme at Collectorate here on Friday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy asked the public to inform the District Collector, Commissioner of Police or GVMC Commissioner, if they have any information about encroachment of government land. “I have also instructed the officials concerned to take strict action against such persons.”

Reiterating that Visakhapatnam would soon become the Executive Capital of the State, the RS member said that the land rates in the city were on the rise and because of it, some persons were trying to grab the government lands.

“It is surprising that many lands in Vizag belong to the people who are not the natives of the city. In case, there are any encroachments, the government will definitely take them back,” he said.

The MP also appreciated officials of various departments for their efforts in COVID-19 management.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and a few others launched ‘Mana aarogyam, mana chethilo’ written by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy..

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he read the book which focussed on health tips, exercises, immunity boosting during this pandemic times. This would be very useful for the public, he opined.