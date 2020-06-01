Land grabbers will not be spared, says Kannababu

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2020 23:15 IST

‘SIT formed to identify the accused’

The YSR Congress Party government will not spare a single inch of government land to be grabbed by persons howsoever influential they may be, said Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu here on Monday.

He addressed the media along with party general secretary and parliamentary party leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Vizag MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and others after a review meeting on the first year of government formation by YSRCP. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kannababu said that they had already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to bring those attempting to grab the government land to book.

“As part of decentralised development, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to form Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool,” he said indicating the land prices in Visakhapatnam would shoot up once it becomes the Executive capital.

Declining to specify any timeline in making the city the Executive capital, he justified the bid to sale a few parcels of land in Visakhapatnam and Guntur to raise funds for welfare schemes. “TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had initiated sale of government lands and gifting away large land parcels to industrialists for peanuts whereas the YSRCP is very choosy in selling plots through e-auction to ensure transparency,” he stated.

Mr. Kannababu , who is the district in-charge Minister, said the people of Visakhapatnam were euphoric over the Executive capital decision and it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lands. He also directed the district authorities to initiate severe action against land grabbers.

House sites

The Minister said after a thorough scrutiny of beneficiaries finalised during the TDP government by the AP Township & Infrastructure Development Corporation, he said among 43,000, 16,000 ineligible persons had been rejected. He said they had received new applications from both rural and urban areas and they were being screened strictly on merit.

Mr. Kannababu said the Chief Minister would launch house site patta distribution to women beneficiaries from July 8 and declared that by fulfilling 90% of election promises, Mr. Jagan had proved that he was the best performing Chief Minister in the country.

On LG Polymers incident, said the issue was sub judice and claimed that they had taken prompt action by paying liberal compensation to all within 10 days and constituting multiple panels to find out lapses committed by the management.