Land encroachments of YSRCP leaders in North Andhra will be exposed, says Pawan Kalyan

August 12, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has asserted that his party will bring to light the “atrocities, land encroachments and scams being committed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders” in the North Andhra region.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was addressing the media after visiting the controversial Convention of Baptist Churches of Northern Circars (CBCNC) lands, near Siripuram, as part of his Varahi Yatra in the city on August 12 (Saturday).

The JSP president alleged that a portion of the lands was “occupied by the YSRCP leaders, including an MP” despite the issue being in the court of law.

Recently, the family members of the MP in question were kidnapped and tortured, and the controversy surrounding the disputed land could be the reason behind it, Mr. Pawan Kalyan opined.

“The YSRCP leaders do not differentiate between Hindu, Muslim, or Christian lands. They keep on encroaching every government and private land,” he alleged, and added that after occupying the lands of the church, the YSRCP leaders made sure that the junction in the vicinity (Tycoon Hotel junction) was closed in the name of ‘vastu’.

The government officials should not surrender themselves due to fear, or threats from the ruling YSRCP leaders, as their prime duty was to protect public properties, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“The Central government is keenly watching the happenings in the State, especially Visakhapatnam, which is a defence hub,” the JSP chief observed.

Appeal to AU students

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also appealed to the students of Andhra University to draw inspiration from their counterparts in Osmania University in Hyderabad, and rise to the occasion to protect not only their university, which was in the hands of the YSRCP leaders, but also the Uttarandhra region, which was being exploited by the ruling dispensation in several ways.

He appreciated corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy for his fight against the CBCNC land encroachments.