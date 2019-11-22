‘Land dispute, eco concerns weighed against LuLu project’

Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy on Thursday said that the land allocated to the LuLu Group in Visakhapatnam had to be cancelled due to a dispute it was involved in and environmental norms.

Mr. Goutham Reddy, in a release, said the government did not receive any communication from the LuLu Group expressing its decision not to invest in any project in the State in future. “The project was cancelled for two reasons. One, there was a dispute on the land and, second, it was against environmental norms. Moreover, standing guidelines are that a single bid should not be accepted,” the Minister said.

“Further, the government had not received any valid document from the group saying that they wouldn’t invest in the State,” he added.

Finding fault with the procedure followed by the previous government on the issue, the Minister said, “The rental agreement too is faulty. While the market value is ₹50 crore per month, the price agreed to is just ₹7.09 crore.

Moreover, the previous government had not adhered to the environmental norms in leasing the land in the beach area.”

What had stopped the group from commencing work on the project for a year when the agreement was signed by the previous government, he wondered.

“By now they should have completed eight floors, which means there is an inherent problem,” he added.

Bus making unit

Stating that new projects were in the pipeline, Mr. Reddy said the government had allocated 120 acres to a bus manufacturing company, Veera Vahan Udyog Private Limited, which would invest ₹1,000 crore in the first phase.

“We have asked the Reliance Group to come up with a revised proposal as the land allocated to them by the previous government was in a dispute,” he said.

“The government will soon release the progress report of the first six months,” he added.