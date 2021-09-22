Land dispute: Akbar Basha’s family attempts suicide again

Four rushed to hospital after they reportedly consume pesticide

Following the reported land dispute with a politically influential person, a family of four allegedly attempted suicide for the second time by consuming pesticide, this time in Chagalamarri in Kurnool district on Monday night.

M. Akbar Basha, who has a running tiff with a ruling party leader I. Tirupal Reddy over the alleged encroachment of his 1.5 acre land in Duvvur mandal, made the first attempt after shooting a video on social media a couple of weeks back, which was thwarted by the police department. As the video went viral, government authorities rushed in to placate the family with assurances to redress its grievance immediately. The family was forced to allegedly consume pesticide as the issue remained unresolved. As their health condition deteriorated, Akbar Basha, his wife and two daughters were rushed to a local hospital in Chagalamarri.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan pointed out that the Mydukur court, which heard the case way back in 2018, had issued a ruling in favour of Akbar Basha’s aunt Khasimbee. The same was corroborated in the probe conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police M. Devaprasad. Mr. Anburajan appealed to the victim Akbar Basha to approach the court.

Members of the Muslim JAC led by V.S. Ameer Babu, accompanied by TDP, Congress and Left party leaders, submitted a representation to the District Revenue Officer D. Malola seeking justice to Akbar Basha’s family. Mr. Ameer Basha, who is also the TDP’s Kadapa constituency in-charge, demanded action against the YSRCP leader I. Tirupal Reddy for the encroachment and the Mydukur police for the alleged complicity.

Those with suicidal tendencies and distress can call 100 for counselling.

Lokesh blames govt.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh held the State government responsible for the alleged suicide attempt by Akbar Basha’s family.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's relative Tirupal Reddy had encroached on the land of the Basha family. When the family asked for justice, the local CI threatened to encounter and kill them. Now, Basha, his wife and two daughters tried to end their lives again. “To suppress the details of this, the victims were kidnapped,” he alleged.