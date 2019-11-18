Land, civil supplies and urban issues top Spandana grievances

Spandana, the State’s grievance redressal system, which has been receiving lakhs of grievances every month witnessed the highest number related to land issues.

Rolled out on July 1 across the State, it had registered 7.92 lakh grievances and over 92 per cent of them have been resolved as of Sunday evening, according to the State’s Core Dashboard portal.

Flood of woes

The first three months of its implementation had witnessed lakhs of complaints each month.

And, thousands on every Monday, the designated day when grievances are accepted by unit heads starting from district collectors, municipal commissioners and superintendents of police to village level offices.

As per the department-wise break up of the complaints registered so far, land issues lead, followed by issues related to the civil supplies and municipal administration departments.

While 30 per cent of the total 7.92 lakh complaints are related to land issues, 20 per cent are related to civil supplies and 17 per cent in urban local bodies. The remaining 32 per cent are related to about 80 other departments.

East Godavari leads

In October 1.12 lakh cases were registered, while in November so far, over 69,000 complaints were registered.

Among the districts, the highest number of complaints were raised in East Godavari with 1.08 lakh cases so far, and 91 per cent reportedly resolved, according to the report by the Department of Planning. It is followed by Kurnool and Krishna with 97,021 and 94,734 cases respectively.

West Godavari 97 per cent, Kurnool 95, Guntur 94 per, Anantapur 93, Krishna 93, Vizianagaram 93, Chittoor 91, East Godavari 91, and Visakhapatnam with 90 are the districts where more than 90 per cent of the complaints are reportedly resolved.

Departments of Planning, Brahmin Welfare Corporation, Archaeology and Museums, Tourism, and others received the complaints in single digits.