Land Ceiling Act not applicable to MANSAS Trust: TDP leader

VIZIANAGARAM

21 July 2021 01:11 IST

‘Government causing disturbances in its functioning’

Telugu Desam Party MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish and Vizianagaram parliamentary party president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Tuesday said that the government should play the role of custodian and protect the properties and educational institutions of the MANSAS Trust instead of causing disturbances in its smooth functioning.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Jagadish said that Land Ceiling Act would be applicable only for individuals and not to the Trust.

“The MANSAS Trust was formed in 1958, much before the Land Ceiling Acts and other reforms came into being. The YSRCP leaders who are targeting MANSAS Trust chairperson P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju should know the facts first,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRCP leaders should have told the Andhra Padesh High Court their view points when the issue had come up for hearing, Mr. Jagadish said.

White Paper sought

Meanwhile, Lok Satta Party State Executive Committee president Bhisetti Babji urged the State government to release a White Paper on the MANSAS issue in view of the agitation of the employees of 12 educational institutions under the Trust. In a release, he said the employees were being paid paltry salaries. He said that successive executive officers and others were also responsible for the current state of affairs as they had not concentrated on auditing and other issues.