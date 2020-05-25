Land auction allegations a campaign to defame TTD, says Subba Reddy

An unscrupulous campaign is being launched against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams over the decision of selling the TTD lands, trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has said.

The decision was taken through a resolution that was passed by the TTD trust board under the chairmanship of Chadalavada Krishna Murthy in 2016 and the issue came up for discussion recently which was shared with everyone, he told the media here on Monday.

“I have already clarified about the derogatory headlines pertaining to the issue that appeared in some TDP-friendly media. But, a propaganda is being carried out to defame the TTD,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Sub-committee report

According to the resolution no. 253 that was passed by TTD Board on January 30, 2016, the 50 unused land holdings identified by a sub-committee should be put for open auction.

“The sub-committee reported that apart from some assets in other States, many land holdings which are closer to Tirupati were not viable for maintenance. The report further said that these assets should be sold and the proceeds should be added to the corpus fund,” explained Mr. Subba Reddy.

The sub-committee observed that barring the property number 18,28,44, the rest should be considered and a decision could be taken for their sale and the the then TTD chairman had signed the resolution.

A newspaper wrote that the value of the assets of some TTD properties in Tamil Nadu was worth ₹1.53 crore. If the board wants to sell the TTD assets, why should it consider a ₹1.53-crore property? questioned Mr. Subba Reddy.

Dig at Naidu

Launching a broadside against the TDP, he said, “If scams are to be hatched, N. Chandrababu Naidu’s model would be the best . The TDP chief had committed irregularities pertaining to over 800 acres, including 450 acres belonging to a Central University,”

The TTD Chairman further said that he had never indulged in any irregularities. “Earlier, a propaganda was made that I was a Christian. When it did not click, some vested interests have started this new one,” he said.