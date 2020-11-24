Land acquisition process for medicalcolleges in EG begins, says Minister

‘Primary Health Centres are being renovated with ₹67 crore’

East Godavari In-Charge Minister, who also holds revenue portfolio, Dharmana Krishna Das, has said that land acquisition for construction of three medical colleges has begun in the district, where Primary Health Centres are being renovated by spending ₹67 crore. The Minister was speaking at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting here on Monday.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy informed the people’s representatives that ₹1,900 crore was spent on land acquisition for the housing project in the district.

While reviewing the irrigation projects, Mr. Krishna Das directed the officials to initiate action for modernisation of Yeleru irrigation system and flood banks of the river Godavari which have been found weak during the recent floods.

Input subsidy

On the agriculture front, Joint Director of Agriculture Department K.V.S. Prasad said that ₹59.30-crore input subsidy was provided to over one lakh farmers affected by the floods in the Godavari and Yeleru irrigation system during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu announced that the State government was initiating measures to procure discoloured paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Responding to District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman A. Uday Bhaskar on the alleged scandal in the Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISL) project in the Agency, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy assured him of ordering an inquiry into it. B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Social Welfare Minister P. Viswarup and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa and district officials were present.