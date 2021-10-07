Land acquisition notification soon for Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line

Joint Survey will be completed by month-end, says Joint Collector

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Thursday said that a joint survey would be completed by the end of October to issue notification to acquire 509 acres of land for the Kotipalli-Narsapur broad gauge railway line connecting East and West Godavari districts.

Till date, 289 acres of land had been acquired for the 57-km railway line sanctioned in 2001. In a virtual meeting held with Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer N.S.V.B. Vasantha Rayudu, Survey and Indian Railway authorities, Mr. Lakshmisha has directed them to complete the joint survey by the end of October.

The land acquisition notification would be issued soon after completion of the joint survey. South Central Railway Section Engineer Murali Krishna and other officials were present.