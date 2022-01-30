Land acquisition for airport approach road apace

Vizianagaram

30 January 2022 00:30 IST

80 acres of land required for the purpose, say officials

With reported regular follow up from the Chief Minister’s office, the Vizianagaram district administration is in a hurry to complete land acquisition for the construction of approach road from National Highway to proposed international airport site of Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district.

District Collector A. Suryakumari and Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer Bh. Bhavani Sankar, who visited Bhogapuram recently, understood that at least 80 acres of land was required for the construction of approach road. “We offered between ₹37 lakh and ₹40 lakh per acre. The farmers who were satisfied with the amount may hand over the land very soon to us,” said Mr. Bhavani Sankar while speaking to The Hindu.

According to him, a major chunk of land for the construction of the airport was also acquired although there were legal tangles at a certain places. “Out of 2,750 acres, 37 acres are yet to be acquired. Some of the property owners approached court over compensation and other issues. We are talking to property owners to overcome legal tangles. We are sure to complete the process very soon,” he added.

R&R colonies

According to him , the government is constructing R&R colonies at Gudepuvalasa and Polepalli for the people who surrendered their lands to the government for the construction of airport. The locals reportedly approached the officials for speedy completion of the colony with all the required civic infrastructure.

The government will provide houses for the villagers of Kancherupalem, Kavulavada, Gudepuvalasa, A. Ravivalasa, Savaravilli, and Ravada. Although the land acquisition is being done for 2,750 acres, the government will retain 500 acres. Only remaining land would be handed over to the GMR Group which was selected for the construction of the project.

Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju strongly objected retaining of 500 acres of land by the government while saying that there would not be sufficient land for taking up Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and cargo handling. He said that the project might not be viable without cargo handling facility and other commercial activities which are expected to create employment to many people.