Land acquisition case: Farmer makes second suicide bid in a month

December 20, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - PENUKONDA (SSS DIST)

He seeks compensation for the lands acquired for the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics facility

Ramesh Susarla

A farmer, Vakkala Ramaiah Yadav, from Kaveti Nagepalli near Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Revenue Divisional Office in Penukonda on Monday after submitting his grievance application seeking compensation for the lands acquired for the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN).

This is the second time Mr. Ramaiah Yadav attempted suicide in the month after the Sri Sathya Sai district revenue officials put up a fence removing the barbed wire and a tin shed he had put up near the boundary wall of his land.

Penukonda Sub-Inspector said a case was pending in the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding the 3.5 acres acquisition and the hearing was scheduled for December 21.

Penukonda Sub-Collector had reportedly asked the farmer to wait for the court order until then. But Mr. Ramaiah Yadav consumed the pesticide on Monday and fell on the office premises.

A police constable, stationed at the RDO office for Spandana programme, immediately shifted Mr. Ramaiah Yadav to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur. The farmer is said to be out of danger. 

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur/Sri Sathya Sai districts.

