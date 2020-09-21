Land acquisition a major hurdle for Bhavanapadu port project

Local residents, majority of them fishermen, fear loss of livelihood

The Bhavanapadu port project is facing many hurdles especially when it comes to land acquisition, despite the State government’s promise of ensuring the best package for the land owners in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district.

The assurances that the project would usher in a bright future to the entire district appear to be not enough to convince the farmers and others. Several meetings of those who have to part with their land with Ministers at the Collector’s office have failed to yield any result.

The project was proposed in 2012, and notification for land acquisition was issued in August 2013.

The farmers were up in arms against the government which offered compensation as per the old norms, seeking that it be paid as per the guidelines of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013.

The TDP, which came into power in 2014, tried to convince the farmers about the construction of the project by the Adani Group, but in vain. It initially decided to execute the project in 5,000 acres of land, but reduced it later to 2,217 acres. Depsite the best efforts of the government, the project failed to make any headway.

Project details

The YSRCP, after assuming office in 2019, set up Bhavanapaud Port Development Corporation Limited to execute the project. As per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the new port would be able to handle 9.18 million tonnes of cargo per annum and around ₹3,669 crore is needed for its construction. The government has estimated that nearly ₹1,200 crore would be spent on land acquisition.

Fishing harbour sought

Meanwhile, residents of Devunaltada, Marripadu and Bhavanapadu who are facing eviction have been opposing the project. The residents, majority of them fishermen, fear that the project would hit their livelihood. “The residents have been demanding a fishing harbour. The port may create jobs for a section of the locals, but it would deprive thousands of their livelihood,” says CPI(M) leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy.

Socio-economic survey

The residents have been urging the government to conduct a socio-economic survey in the villages to be affected by the project. “Around 80% of the reseidents in the villages are dependant on fishing. They have no other livelihood option,” says B. Shanmukhara Rao, a local lader.

Some residents are demanding ₹55 lakh compensation per acre. But, the officials say that such huge compensation for land was not paid anywhere in India.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appala Raju and Collector J. Nivas have asked the revenue officials to hold meetings with the residents by explaining the benefits of the proposed financial package.